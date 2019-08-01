Marshall County Fair sale totals $236,142.30

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)
(Submitted information and photos)
Sale Total: $236,142.30
STEERS
Average: $3.05
Grand champion exhibitor: Delaney Lucey
Bid: $9/pound Weight: 1,374 pounds
Buyer: American Petroleum Partners
Reserve ch. exhibitor: Hunter Aston
Bid: $4/pound Weight: 1,288 pounds
Buyer: Frohnapfel & Burkett Insurance-Nationwide Insurance
HOGS
Average: $5.53
Grand champion exhibitor: Montgomery Bertram
Bid: $15/pound Weight: 271 pounds
Buyer: Varlas Trailer Park
Reserve champion exhibitor: Alaina Lucey
Bid: $12/pound Weight: 287 pounds
Buyer: American Petroleum Partners
LAMBS
Average: $9.64
Grand champion exhibitor: Montgomery Bertram
Bid: $45/pound Weight: 125 pounds
Buyer: Accessories LTD
Reserve champion exhibitor: Delaney Lucey
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 127 pounds
Buyer: Varlas Propane Sales Mobile Home & RV Parts
