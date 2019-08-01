Marshall County Fair sale totals $236,142.30

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Submitted information and photos)

Sale Total: $236,142.30

STEERS

Average: $3.05

Grand champion exhibitor: Delaney Lucey

Bid: $9/pound Weight: 1,374 pounds

Buyer: American Petroleum Partners

Reserve ch. exhibitor: Hunter Aston

Bid: $4/pound Weight: 1,288 pounds

Buyer: Frohnapfel & Burkett Insurance-Nationwide Insurance

HOGS

Average: $5.53

Grand champion exhibitor: Montgomery Bertram

Bid: $15/pound Weight: 271 pounds

Buyer: Varlas Trailer Park

Reserve champion exhibitor: Alaina Lucey

Bid: $12/pound Weight: 287 pounds

Buyer: American Petroleum Partners

LAMBS

Average: $9.64

Grand champion exhibitor: Montgomery Bertram

Bid: $45/pound Weight: 125 pounds

Buyer: Accessories LTD

Reserve champion exhibitor: Delaney Lucey

Bid: $20/pound Weight: 127 pounds

Buyer: Varlas Propane Sales Mobile Home & RV Parts

