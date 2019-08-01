Roundup of FFA news for Aug. 1, 2019

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA chapter participated in the Spencer Fourth of July parade and celebratory activities.

Members Joe Mennell, Brianna Englehart, Cassandra Stroud, Chloee Howard, Madison Bias, Cori Aviles, Jake Mennell, Anna Shearer, Jenna Hamilton and Abby Groesser rode along.

• • •

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — This year at the Fayette County Fair, more than 40 Miami Trace FFA members exhibited their Supervised Agricultural Experience projects. Members showed a wide range of projects from chickens and rabbits to horses and steers. Most of them began working with their projects between early December and late March.

Members also participated in the fair as fair royalty, junior fairboard members and behind-the-scenes mentors to young 4-H members.