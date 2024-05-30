Roundup of FFA news for May 30, 2024

Salineville, Ohio — Twenty-seven Southern Local FFA members attended the Ohio FFA Convention on May 2-3 in Columbus. Nine members were recognized at the convention for earning the State Degree, including Justus Black, Gabe Blissenbach, Lindsey Bregar, Aiden Brothers, Kenneth Frischkorn, Richard House, Kaiden McCulley, Tyler Rawlings and Josie Stanley. In addition, 2024-2025 chapter officers, secretary Josie Stanley, treasurer Emma Prendergast and reporter Lindsey Bregar were recognized for gold ratings on their officer’s books. Three members were also selected to play in the State FFA Band, including Lindsey Bregar, percussion; Aiden Brothers, percussion, and Josie Stanley, trumpet.

During the trip, students toured Chippewa Valley Angus Farms and the Certified Angus Beef Educational Facility in Smithville, Ohio. They also toured the Anthony-Thomas Candy Company in Columbus. Additionally, FFA members had the opportunity to visit Ohio State University and the FFA Expo and to hear motivational speakers while at the convention.

•••

Massillon, Ohio — The R.G Drage FFA chapter took thirteen students to the Ohio FFA Convention. Three members received their State Degree, including Roselle Fisher, Jayden Neikirk and Sophia Russo. Students also toured Ohio State University’s campus.

•••

Chillicothe, Ohio — Thirty-four Members of the Zane Trace FFA recently attended the Ohio FFA Convention. During the two-day event, the students explored ag careers in the expo center and received recognition for various awards during business sessions. In the area of Agriscience Fair, sophomore Elise DePugh placed third in Food Science, the team of Sadie Swepston and Lily Rose also placed third in Food Science and the team of Wyatt Vick and Charley Clyne placed second in Power Systems. Ellie Doles, Sadie Swepston and Cora Pelletier received gold rating awards for their secretary, treasurer and reporter books. Swepston was also recognized as the third-place winner in the Animal Research Proficiency Award. Senior Kailee Adkins was named a finalist for the state Star In Agriscience Award. Sarah McGraw earned second chair clarinet in the Ohio FFA Band. Seniors Ellie Doles, Sarah McGraw and Lily Rose were also presented the Ohio FFA State Degree during the final session of the convention.

In addition to the individual awards presented, Zane Trace FFA received the Gold Rated Chapter Award and was recognized for charitable giving throughout the year. It has donated over $3,500 to charity through various projects this year. The chapter also listened to keynote speakers, enjoyed learning new skills such as MIG welding in the career show and golfed at Top Golf.

•••

West Salem, Ohio — Northwestern Wayne FFA recently attended the Ohio FFA Convention where members received awards. Jacoby Gilbert placed fourth and Ella Saal placed third in Dairy Production Entrepreneurship. Kaleb Badger finished in the top four for his supervised agricultural experience in agribusiness, which included raising and selling pigs from his family business. Mallory Gilbert and Taylor Wurst received their Ohio FFA State Degrees. Additionally, the chapter had three members recognized as gold-rated officers, including Makenna Connelly (secretary), Emma Connelly (reporter) and Addy Connelly (treasurer). The FFA also toured Ohio State University’s ATI campus during the trip.

The members who attended the convention were McCullough Porter, Taylor Wurst, Torrie Wurst, Kayla Cutter, Ella Saal, Grace Wilson, Mckenzie Cutter, Alivia Welch, Madilyn Smith, Haley McLaughlin, Alivia Aicone, Vikki Aicone, Brooke Hershey, Kaleb Badger, Haley Caldwell, Kirsten Boreman, Kaylee Cherry, Kade Tegtmeier, Jacoby Gilbert, Jake Howman, Chet McNeil, Jack Morris, Emma Connelly, Makenna Connelly, Addy Connelly, Taylor Leidigh, Makenna Ramsier, Madi Frazier, Kate Johnson and Mallory Gilbert.

West Salem, Ohio — On May 10, Northwestern Wayne FFA hosted a petting zoo for the first grade students. Students went through stations that included learning about a calf, a lamb, a goat and two bunnies. Bessie the cow was also there. Bessie is a homemade cow that is used to give the realistic effect of milking a cow. It was also Drive your Tractor to School Day, so the first graders got to look at and sit in tractors. The members who brought tractors were Kade Tegtmeier, Jacoby Gilbert, Kace Hixson, Chet McNeil, Kaleb Badger, Triston Flinn, Nick Coots, Noah Kolp, Asher Erf, Kaylee Cherry, Daniel Shakan and Bricen Snow. The members who helped with the petting zoo were, Kate Johnson, Brooke Hershey, Taylor Wurst, Mallory Gilbert, Kaylee Cherry, Jacoby Gilbert, Kade Tegtmeier, Kaleb Badger, Chet McNeil, Jack Morris, Nate Fulton, Jamison Gilbert, Addy Connelly, Emma Connelly and Makenna Connelly.

•••

Millersburg, Ohio — West Holmes FFA recently attended the Ohio State FFA Convention. During the convention, Maison Carter represented the chapter on stage for their charitable giving donation to Love Inc. totaling $3,000. Chapter members also received a number of proficiency awards, including Bree Pringle, equine entrepreneurship, fourth; Ian Barr, equine entrepreneurship, second; John Maloney, ag services, third; Laina Croskey, ag services, second; Maren Drzazga, diversified livestock, third; Derek Miller, beef entrepreneurship, fourth; Garrett Houin, equine placement, third and environmental science and natural resources management, first, and Tyler Zimmerly, forest management and products, second. The officers that received gold-rated officer books included secretary Andi Schuch, treasurer Claire Drzazga and reporter Garrett Fowler. West Holmes FFA also had a record number of 16 State Degrees. The recipients included the following Gabe Averbukh, Madison Pearce Laferty, Garrett Fowler, Alexa Tate, Keith Hawkins, Colby Long, Alex Pringle, Quentin Vehrs, Casey Ogi, Torrie Savage, Ian Barr, Gabby Yates, Andi Schuch, Jenna Sheldon, Miley Snow and Tyler Zimmerly. The chapter also got to tour Ohio State’s campus during their trip.

Millersburg, Ohio — On May 7, West Holmes FFA Chapter volunteered to help clean up the Holmes County Home in preparation for the Spring Auction. The chapter picked weeds in the flower beds and around the home. They also weed eated around the home and the surrounding trail. Members that volunteered were Ben Forrer, Andi Schuch, Logan Van Dalen, Jenna Sheldon, Derek Miller, Gabby Yates, Maison Carter and Laina Croskey.

•••

Sullivan, Ohio — Black River FFA recently held its annual banquet to recognize member achievements, participation and hard work.

Chloee Howard was a guest speaker and shared stories of her travels throughout the year while representing Blakc River FFA as an Ohio FFA State Officer.

AM Grain Farms, Todd, Amy, and Jackson Denes were presented with the Honorary Chapter Degree for their continued dedication, support and service via their support of the chapter’s Field Committee and generous donation of harvesting its field the last two years.

The students who received special Star honors included Rylee Howard, Star Discovery; Addison Flynn, Star Greenhand; Peter Howard, Star Chapter Farmer; Allysa Hamilton, Star Junior; Ridge Martin, DeKalb Award/Star Senior.

The students who received the 110% award included Leah Coffman, Brayden Lawhon, Gianni Bonidie and Layne Lawhon. Additionally, Addison Flynn was awarded the overall 110% award.

The students who were awarded top scholar in their grade level were Savanna Landrum (eighth grade), Emma McCann (freshmen), Gianni Bonidie (sophomore), Allysa Hamilton (junior) and Katie Seger (senior).

The evening concluded with the announcement of the 2024-2025 officers: Addison Flynn, Rylee Howard and Leah Coffman.