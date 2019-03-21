Mid-Atlantic’s top bulls to be offered at Pa. performance sale

ROCK SPRINGS, Pa. — Beef producers can buy some of the best genetics in the region during a bull sale at Pennsylvania’s Livestock Evaluation Center in Pennsylvania Furnace, Centre County, March 29 at noon.

Consignors will offer 96 bulls representing the Angus, Simmental, Hereford, Red Angus, SimAngus, and Black Hereford breeds at the 46th annual Performance-Tested Bull Sale.

Bulls enrolled in the program completed a 112-day test evaluating average daily gain, weight per day of age, feed efficiency, loin muscle size, and fat deposition. They also passed a breeding soundness exam.

Top bulls from each breed:

Angus. Consigned by Shipman Farms of Sunbury, Northumberland County; adjusted yearling weight, 1,462 pounds; average daily gain 4.79 pounds; adjusted loineye 13.0 square inches; 64 Angus will sell.

Simmental. Consigned by SVJ Farm of Amity, Washington County; adjusted yearling weight, 1,371 pounds; average daily gain 4.26 pounds; adjusted loineye 14.4 square inches; 13 Simmentals will sell.

Hereford. Consigned by Spring Pond Farm or Branchport, N.Y.; adjusted yearling weight, 1,158 pounds; average daily gain 4.83 pounds; adjusted loineye 12.83 square inches; six Herefords will sell.

Red Angus. Consigned by Brackel Ridge Cattle Co., Cincinnatus, N.Y.; adjusted yearling weight, 1,363 pounds; average daily gain 5.05 pounds; adjusted loineye 14.23 square inches; eight Red Angus will sell.

Black Hereford. Consigned by Sherman Beef Cattle, Montgomery, Lycoming County; adjusted yearling weight, 1,104 pounds; average daily gain 4.09 pounds; adjusted loineye 12.1 square inches.

SimAngus. Consigned by Palmer Cattle Co., Linesville, Crawford County; adjusted yearling weight, 1,430 pounds; average daily gain 4.83 pounds; adjusted loineye 14.5 square inches; four SimAngus will sell.

Many bulls come with EPDs – expected progeny differences – which are enhanced with genomic information determined from that bull’s blood sample. Prospective buyers can use this genotypic and phenotypic information to find bulls they can expect to best meet the needs of their individual operations.

Catalogs featuring final weights and performance information are mailed by request and available digitally at www.livestockevaluationcenter.com, which also features video of each bull. The auction will be broadcast at cowbuyer.com.

Sale day events also include a trade show hosted by the Pennsylvania Cattlemen’s Association and the Pennsylvania Angus Finest Female and Simmental female consignment sales following the bull sale.

For more infomration, call Greg Hubbard at 814-238-2527, email ghubbard@pa.gov, or visit www.livestockevaluationcenter.com.