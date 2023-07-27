Mill Creek MetroParks hosting Bug Day

CANFIELD, Ohio — Mill Creek MetroParks will host “Bug Day!” from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 5 at the MetroParks Farm, located at 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

This free, family-friendly event will include live bug exhibits, including “The BugMan,” Mark Berman, from Columbus, Ohio; Orin McMonigle, author of dozens of books on insects and Don Kovach, the local “Bee-Manager.”

Other fun activities will include gentle and respectful bug-catching and release, bug crafts, a bug tattoo station and a special pop-up library visit from the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County. Mill Creek MetroParks merchandise, snacks, drinks, tractor wagon rides and a framed photo at the bug-themed photo booth will be available for purchase (cash only).

There will also be a private BugMan Stage Show that takes place immediately before the free, public Bug Day event. This private show will feature The BugMan’s original up-close videos and live bug demonstrations. The program is limited to 30 participants. Registration is required for the stage show and can be made online at reservations.millcreekmetroparks.org/programs/2059/ or by calling 330-740-7107 ext. 129. The cost is $15 per person.

For more information on this event, call 330-740-7107 or visit our website at www.millcreekmetroparks.org.