Natural gas and oil production jumps up in Ohio

Natural gas and oil production jumped up again in the third quarter of 2019, according to figures released by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Oil and Gas Resources Management.

Horizontal wells produced 673,962,146 Mcf, or 673 billion cubic feet, from the beginning of July to the end of September, according to the quarterly production report released in December.

That’s an increase of 9% over the second quarter production of 614 billion cubic feet.

Oil production was up 24% in the third quarter. Production was up to 7.2 million barrels, over second quarter production of 5.8 million barrels.

The department’s quarterly report lists 2,419 horizontal shale wells in production.

All horizontal production reports can be accessed at oilandgas.ohiodnr.gov/production. Oil and gas reporting totals listed on the report include Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) and condensate.

