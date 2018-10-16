NCF accepting applications for CME Beef Industry Scholarships

DENVER, Colo. — The National Cattlemen’s Foundation is now accepting applications for 2019-2020 beef industry scholarships sponsored by CME Group. Ten scholarships of $1,500 each will be awarded to outstanding students pursuing careers in the beef industry.

“The CME Beef Industry Scholarship is an investment in the next generation of cattle producers. CME Group is pleased to support the brightest talent of cattlemen and women while promoting future participation in an industry that is critical to feeding the world,” said Tim Andriesen, CME Group Agricultural Products Managing Director. “Our partnership with the National Cattlemen’s Foundation and NCBA has spanned nearly three decades, and during that time, we’ve underscored the importance of risk management to the beef industry while contributing to the education of tomorrow’s industry leaders.”

History

The CME Beef Industry Scholarship was first introduced in 1989. Today, the scholarship recognizes and encourages talented students who will each play an important role in the future of food production in America. Students studying education, communication, production, research or other areas related to the beef industry should consider applying for the scholarship.

Requirements

Applicants for the 2019-2020 scholarship must submit a one-page letter expressing their career goals related to the beef industry. Students must also write a 750-word essay describing an issue in the beef industry and offering solutions to this problem. Applicants must be a graduating high school senior or full-time undergraduate student enrolled at a two- or four-year college.

Online applications should be submitted by Nov. 9, 2018, at midnight central time. To apply, or learn more about the scholarship, click here. Scholarship winners will be announced during the 2019 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show in New Orleans, La. on February 1.

For more information visit www.nationalcattlemensfoundati on.org.