New collaborative project helps Pennsylvania veteran farmers, food banks

A unique three-way partnership has emerged in Pennsylvania to assist veterans and current military families facing food insecurity while supporting veteran farmers.

Military Community Support Project, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit; the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and the PA Veteran Farming Network are collaborating on a venture to provide meat purchased from veteran farmers at multiple mobile food bank distribution sites. The collaboration seeks to create a sustainable program rather than a single offering.

“Working with organizations that already are doing something great like the Central Food Bank of Pennsylvania, and using their wisdom to create synergy is how to get there,” according to Daniel Steighner, president of the Military Community Support Project.

The new project was formally announced on Jan. 11, during the 108th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Vision

Focusing on National Guard reservists and their families, the Military Community Support Project helps to meet emerging needs and offer assistance during crises, including providing service dogs and transportation services and food bank programs for military families.

Steighner’s initial exposure to the military and the lack of support for National Guard reservists resulted from his daughter’s experience as an Air Force Academy student and through conversations with military personnel. Steighner said he learned from a retired U.S. Air Force colonel that over 250 organizations in Allegheny County assist the military community and often duplicate initiatives with a focus on retired and disabled veterans. National Guard reservist and active duty and their families were under-supported by many of those organizations.

“Scattered across the state, often in rural communities, the awareness of their presence goes unnoticed,” Steighner said “Because the guards and reservists are not full-time military they’re often overlooked.”

Steighner particularly wanted to look for a way to provide meat in food banks in addition to non-perishables. He wanted members of the military community and their families seeking assistance to feel valued.

“I’m about dignity,” Steighner said. “Along with the traditional things, offering meat is a little more substantial and dignified.”

Following conversions with Rebecca Leidy, of the PA Army National Guard, Steighner opted to work with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank because of its ability to assist the military community truly in need and its capacity to process and distribute the meat.

Distribution

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has the largest territory in the state and provides food support for a large military contingent through its mobile MilitaryShare Program. MilitaryShare distributions take place at 28 on-site armories, VFW and AMVET locations throughout the 27 county service area, assisting more than 5,000 military families monthly.

Steighner’s Military Community Support Project pays the veteran farmer for the cow, and the food bank takes care of processing, transportation and distribution, said Erica Mowrer, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s agriculture acquisition manager.

The first cow provided roughly 500-600 pounds of ground meat — the only way it was processed.

“Ground meat goes the furthest, Mowrer said.

Connector

Mimi Thomas-Brooker, executive director of PA Veteran Farming Network, completed the triangle. Working with Leidy, Thomas-Brooker connected the PA Veteran Farming Network and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank with Steighner to move the project forward.

The PA Veteran Farming Network connects veterans and military farmers with resources and with each other, assembles educational events and promotes veteran agriculture.

“It is kind of unique to have so many different entities with different missions come together for something as simple and basic as feeding people fresh locally grown protein,” Thomas-Brooker said. “I mean, you don’t get more basic than that.”

Veteran

Combat Army veteran Chris Ishler, of Sinking Creek Meats near State College, Pennsylvania, and an associate director of the PA Veteran Farming Network, provided a beef heifer for the first month of the initiative. The heifer, purchased through funds raised by MCSP, symbolizes the precarious balance veteran farmers face between their desire to see the program succeed and continue to stay profitable. Ishler provided the heifer at a reduced cost because he wanted the project to carry on.

“I don’t have a lot of cattle running around that I can donate, I wish I could be at that point to be able to do that, but I’m in it as a business,” Ishler said. “Profit margins in farming are so tight right now that if we would just up and give the animals we’d be on the other end of the donation.”

Sustainability

The unfamiliarity of the program and the ability to gain veteran support are challenges Mowrer sees. However, she is optimistic about the future.

“That’s the excitement for me, is that there might be people out there who are willing to donate towards that cause and allow it to be a regular thing,” she said.

Ishler was in a prime position to offer the first animal to the program, but he knows that a program’s success stems from the funding required to purchase animals from other veteran farmers.

“I know there’s a lot of other veteran beef farmers, if we get this program going, it’s just another outlet for the beef, he said. “Then it’s also helping to end the food insecurity of our fellow veterans that just don’t have access to those meat proteins.”

Following its initial success, MCSP has secured enough funds through donations and sponsorships for additional purchases. Steighner said they have the funds for a second and third cow already.

Since it takes 6 to 8 weeks from the time a cow is purchased, processed and ready for distribution the earliest Steighner’s group could secure its next meat delivery in February.

Publicity will be key to the program’s success according to Thomas-Brooker.

“This is one example of hiding a light under a bushel, it’s great to do good works, but if nobody knows they can’t help you,” she said.

Learn more about the organization or donate to its efforts at https://militarycsp.org/ or by calling ‪412-478-0364.