New database supports farmers and consumers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PA Veggies has officially launched four new directories that service farmers, consumers, and wholesale buyers in a way that no directories have before.

Each directory was built as an enhancement of the long-standing listings available at paveggies.org, and PA Veggies will continue to improve this valuable resource by adding as many Pennsylvania farmers and operations as possible.

Features of the new directories include the following: a reformatted, digestible layout where business names and additional details are showcased and a responsive map with “snapshot” info when a location icon is selected.

Consumers may now use their location and a specified radius, or a specific county, to search for community farmers market and/or farm markets.

Wholesale buyers can perform a similar search with the additional ability to filter by a wholesale farmer’s certifications, facilities, crops grown, and acreage per crop. CSAs are featured on their own page and include radial location and county filters tied to a responsive map. Produce auctions are showcased on an individual page with a map that pinpoints all 16 locations within the state of Pennsylvania.

Many local produce sources are open year-round in Pennsylvania so this directory launches at an opportune time when residents and wholesale buyers can identify their options and continue to invest in local agriculture even as the seasons change.

If you’re interested in seeing your farm, community farmers market, farm market, CSA, or produce auction listed, submit a request at www.paveggies.org.