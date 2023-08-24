New Ohio Department of Natural Resources officers take oath of office

COLUMBUS — Fifteen Natural Resources law enforcement officers were sworn in by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Director Mary Mertz during a ceremony at the Deer Creek State Park Lodge Aug. 16.

ODNR’s Natural Resources Officers are commissioned peace officers who protect and promote Ohio’s natural resources. They provide law enforcement services to visitors at Ohio’s premier recreational properties. Additionally, they educate the public on boating and safety and natural resources conservation. Finally, officers assist in emergency response during floods, natural disaster, search and rescue and recovery situations.

The new Natural Resources Officers and their assignments are as follows:

• Bailey Cole – East Harbor State Park

• Brooke Colvin – Burr Oak State Park

• Hayden Harrison – Caesar Creek State Park

• Christopher Howard – Findley State Park

• Dane Hullibarger – Maumee Bay State Park

• Jacob Ishmael – Mohican State Park

• Brandon James – East Fork State Park

• Alec Kaeppner – Deer Creek State Park

• Anthony Kovach – Buck Creek State Park

• Matthew Kudlo – Cleveland Field Office

• Sarah McConnell – Burr Oak State Park

• Jared Pollock – Hocking Hills State Park

• Christian Storey – Indian Lake State Park

• Jack Todd – Lake Milton State Park

• Riley Vertosnik – Cleveland Field Office

The officers received basic Peace Officer training at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy. They also completed an additional four weeks of specialized training related to ODNR operations. In addition to law enforcement procedures and agency policies, the cadets received training in ATV use, communications, vessel operation, advanced firearms and self-defense. The new officers will continue their training by working closely with experienced officers in their assignment areas for the next several months.

New cadets. The latest class of Ohio Wildlife officers began training Aug. 14 at the Ohio Wildlife Officer Training Academy. The 14 cadets were hired from a pool of 993 applicants and will complete 21 weeks of Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training and 8-10 weeks of specialized training from the Division of Wildlife. Training includes law enforcement procedures as well as skills for wildlife and fisheries management, communications, ATV and vehicle operations, as well as advanced firearms and self-defense.

The newest Ohio wildlife officers, listed below with their hometowns, will graduate in April 2024 and be assigned to individual counties or serve in an at-large capacity in the wildlife districts.

• Alex Almeter, Randolph, New York

• Levi Boggs, Ashville, Ohio

• Breyer Ehrnfield, Zanesville, Ohio

• Mary Janowiecki, Bremerton, Washington

• Nolan Johnson, Marblehead, Ohio

• Jacob Losekamp, Oregonia, Ohio

• Chase McDonald, Manchester, Ohio

• Jacob Parker, Laurelville, Ohio

• Payton Phenicie, New Washington, Ohio

• Joshua Quail, Crestline, Ohio

• Adam Stachler, Celina, Ohio

• Brady Stevens, Toledo, Ohio

• Lucas Wildman, Delaware, Ohio

• Kiri Williams, Martins Ferry, Ohio

Four of the cadets have law enforcement experience and past academy training. Those four, Almeter, Ehrnfield, Phenicie and Stachler, will be assigned to wildlife district operations while the rest complete peace officer training.

For information on the Division of Wildlife and its programs visit wildohio.gov. To learn more about Ohio wildlife officers, go to ohiodnr.gov/careers and see the Becoming an Ohio Wildlife Officer icon.