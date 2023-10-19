New Ohio state record set by Atwater man for giant pumpkin

CANFIELD, Ohio — Several state records were broken at the 29th annual Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers Weigh Off, held Oct. 14 at Parks Garden Center.

Steve Razo now holds the Heaviest Jack O Lantern record with his 235-pound entry. The new Heaviest Bushel Gourd was grown by Adam Steiner, of Sterling, Ohio, and weighed in at 323 pounds

The Giant Pumpkin category was loaded with heavy entries, the top ten average being 2,136 pounds. The Andruze brothers, of Williamsville, New York, placed third with their 2,245.5 pound giant.

Second place was awarded to Rick Kisamore, of Atwater, Ohio, whose 2,266.5-pound pumpkin also set the new Ohio state record for the Heaviest Giant Pumpkin. Kisamore’s entry replaces his son Doug’s previous state record. Dave Stelts, of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, once again grew the winning Giant Pumpkin weighing in at 2,376.5 pounds.