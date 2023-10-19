World Dairy Expo offers all the thrills

If there ever was a Disney World for the dairy industry, it would have to be World Dairy Expo. There are no amusement rides, but the thrills are real.

During the first week of October, WDE celebrated its 56th anniversary with the majestic theme of “Dynasty in Dairy.” Since the mid-70s, it has been on our family’s calendar. It has grown so much in scope and size that I can scarcely remember its infancy.

Set on a stage of shavings, dreams come true, goals are achieved and there is a meaningful display of the relationship that people and cows embrace. In this undeniable setting, Ohio recently kicked up its heels and hooves on those colored shavings.

Two Buckeyes graced the center ring as official judges. Although known to most Ohioans, Chris Lahmers and Phillip Topp are internationally acclaimed for their skills. They are also raising future judges who are active in Ohio 4-H and FFA. Beyond their families, they have a continuing “dynasty” in animals they have bred and shown.

Then the moment came when the coveted Klussendorf-Mackenzie award was announced, and Nathan Thomas was center stage as this year’s recipient. He came to the expo as a kid looking to learn and soon he took the lead in breeding, developing, marketing and exhibiting some of the world’s most notable cattle. There by his side was also his family absorbing all the experiences together.

Then there was this Ayrshire cow named “Wishful Thinking.” At the time of her birth and all her life, her name and the thoughts behind it, have followed her into every arena. In Ohio, she is probably more famous and better known than most four-legged celebrities. This time, the wish became real. As the Supreme Champion of the Junior Show, Logan Topp may have been on the halter, but all his siblings and parents had a role in bringing this cow of amazing longevity to the spotlight.

Before the cows were even shown, there were the 4-H and Intercollegiate Dairy Judging contests that preceded the opening day of the expo. For Ohio State, Garrett Hastings earned All-American status and the 4-H team placed fifth overall with Olivia Finke placing second overall. The team of Lauren Homan, Jacoby Gilbert and Olivia all placed in the top 25. Keep an eye on these young folks as they will continue to be the influencers and shakers of Ohio’s dairy future.

Let us not put aside academics and the importance of National Dairy Shrine scholarships. I attended the banquet with two of our Ohio State animal sciences students, Haven Hileman and Garrett Hastings, who were awarded scholarships on a national stage.

Perhaps, the intermediate champion of the Brown Swiss show did not mean to create such a scenario for the crowd, but her urgent need will be told and retold throughout the upcoming generations of the expo. Of course, one of her owners was from Ohio.

Who could ever disregard the impact of Select Sires and ST genetics, based here in Ohio, whose genetics are what drives us all to create the “perfect” cow. We are proud to have their presence impacting the industry by incorporating three major breed association offices. World Dairy Expo spectators are educated and influenced by our businesses and the special people who bring their skills to the trade show.

World Dairy Expo has a life of its own. Although its founders and location are not in Ohio, we are a REAL part of the applause that makes it special. Beyond the annual conversations about the color of the shavings, the decor and the barn displays, every exhibitor and spectator has a significant role. It is a melting pot of dreams and goals where every wide-eyed little kid, of any age, can come and plan a future dynasty.

Who needs Disney World when WDE is closer, more economical and a place to be a part of a family of cow lovers? Moove over Mickey Mouse!