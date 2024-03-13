Northeastern Ohio Forestry Association to meet March 21

CANFIELD, Ohio — The March 21 Northeastern Ohio Forestry Association monthly meeting will feature ODNR State Service Forester Sean Marino as its guest speaker. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at Mill Creek MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield, Ohio, across from the Canfield Fair Grounds.

Marino will be giving a presentation on the invasive bugs, pests and diseases that may be in woodlots. Knowing how to identify and control these invasives is important to maintaining healthy woods.

All meetings are free and open to the public.

The NEOFA is an organization of individuals who own woodlands and are interested in the principles of conservation and the practice of good forest management.

For more information, contact Mike Lanave at 330-532-1957.