October a time to highlight pork in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Pork Producers Council has declared October as pork month, giving the organization an opportunity to highlight how pork is a versatile, nutritious protein choice for families. With several consumer-focused efforts happening throughout the month, PPPC, supported by the Pork Checkoff, works to position pork as the protein of choice all year long.

To kickoff the celebrations, PPPC is the headline sponsor for the 2023 Penn State Rib Cookoff. Happening Oct. 14 during PSU FanFest, the Rib Cookoff gives local restaurants the opportunity to battle it out for the title of Best Ribs.

The winner will be presented with a trophy during the on-field recognition at half-time of the PSU Football game against the University of Massachusetts.

The PSU Rib Cookoff is a great continuation of the Raise a Rib summer campaign, where PPPC showcased real families who produce real pork. The series highlighted the relatable families across Pennsylvania who are pig farmers.

Additional promotions in October include programs with the GIANT Company for their Dietitian Recommended series. The activation includes two cooking classes where pork will be the key protein. Pork tenderloin and loin will be the cut featured during the online cooking school; Feature Friday and Meal Solutions Monday.

To learn more about the PA Pork Producers Council and October, pork month visit whypapork.com or follow along on social media @whypapork. The Pennsylvania Pork Producers Council administers the Pork Checkoff on behalf of the state’s nearly 3,000 pig farmers.