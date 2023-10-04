2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show theme announced

calf cow at pa farm show
A cow from Franklin View Farms licks off her calf at the Calving Corner at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Jan. 8, 2020, in Harrisburg. (Rachel Wagoner photo)

EASTON, Pa. — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited the Eat Real Food Mobile Market at Paxinosa Elementary School in Easton Sept. 27 to announce the theme for the 108th Pennsylvania Farm Show: Connecting Our Communities.

The 2024 PA Farm Show, Pennsylvania’s State Fair, will run from Jan. 6 through Jan. 13 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

The 2024 Farm Show will feature fan-favorites like the 1,000-pound butter sculpture, famous Farm Show Food Court, youth showmanship and sheep shearing competitions, cooking demonstrations at the PA Preferred Culinary Connection and more than one million square-feet of hands-on agriculture education opportunities and chances to engage with the people who power Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. To stay up to date on PA Farm Show news, visit farmshow.pa.gov.

