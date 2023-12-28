ODNR awards more than $1.6 million for outdoor projects

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources NatureWorks grant program will provide $1.6 million in funding to be used to improve outdoor recreational opportunities for Ohioans across the state.

ODNR approved 61 projects in 59 counties. Projects include the development of new and renovated playgrounds; splash pads; sports courts, including pickleball and basketball courts; trails and walking paths; dog parks; kayak launches; disc golf courses and other park amenities such as restrooms, lighting and parking.

The new projects included to receive funding include RiversEdge Kayak Launch at Marcum Park in Butler County, $46,206 awarded to construct a concrete launch and staging area for paddlers; North Lewisburg Spain Creek Disc Golf 18 at North Lewisburg Municipal Park in Champaign County, $21,191 awarded to design and install new 18-hole disc golf course, trash receptacles and signage; Coshocton Outdoor Pickleball Court at City Recreation Park in Coshocton County, $22,435 awarded to construct outdoor pickleball court; The Village Green at Cahoon Memorial Park in Cuyahoga County, $134,545 awarded to install trail hub and gathering space; Gahanna Mountain Bike Pit Stop at Academy Park in Franklin County, $95,746 awarded to create a trailhead for mountain bike trail; Lake Linnea Spillway Bridge Replacement at Richfield Heritage Preserve in Summit County, $60,000 awarded to demolish and replace bridge and Paved Path Project at former Webster School Property in Wood County, $20,132 awarded to pave path around property.

The full list of projects can be found on ODNR’s NatureWorks webpage at ohiodnr.gov/discover-and-learn/safety-conservation/about-ODNR/real-estate/land-water-grants/natureworks.