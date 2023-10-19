ODNR dedicates scenic river area along Ashtabula State Scenic River

ASHTABULA, Ohio — Officials from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Natural Areas and Preserves held a ribbon cutting Sept. 25 for the William “Bud” Hill Scenic River Access Area, which is situated along the Ashtabula State Scenic River.

William Hill, who was known as “Bud” locally and throughout the scenic river community, served on the Ashtabula River Scenic River Advisory Council for many years. His passion for protecting the river was well known.

ODNR’s newest scenic river area protects nearly a mile of the Ashtabula State Scenic River. The property features a high-quality floodplain and wetlands as well as a large network of vernal pools. A mature hemlock forest sits on the bluffs above the river providing a heavily forested stream corridor. The property marks the first state scenic river area purchased and managed by the Division of Natural Areas and Preserves along the Ashtabula.

Scenic river areas offer low-impact recreational opportunities such as fishing, hiking, paddling access and wildlife watching in a natural, undeveloped setting. These lands also help maintain the natural characteristics of Ohio’s scenic rivers.

ODNR protected more than 180 acres in the Ashtabula River corridor and more than 6,555 acres of protected corridor on Ohio’s 15 state wild, scenic and recreational rivers statewide. Much of the investment for land acquisition has been raised from state and federal grant programs and funds donated to the Division of Natural Areas and Preserves through the Ohio Tax Check-off Program and sales of Ohio’s two scenic river license plates.

The Ashtabula River as well as sections of the East Fork and West Fork were designated in October 2008, adding 46 continuous river miles on three stream segments to the State Scenic Rivers system. The river qualified as a scenic river as a direct result of its outstanding water quality and high degree of natural character in the river corridor with is a credit to the exceptional stewardship by local landowners.