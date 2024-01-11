ODNR Division of Wildlife acquires 844 acres in Coshocton County

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife purchased 844 acres adjacent to Simco Wildlife Area in Coshocton County, which will double the size of Simco Wildlife Area, bringing its total acreage to 1,688.

The newest acreage at Simco Wildlife Area was purchased from American Electric Power. The Division of Wildlife used $1.8 million of funding from the 2022-23 biennial budget approved by the Ohio General Assembly.

Simco Wildlife Area is mainly woodlands, hosting wildlife species such as white-tailed deer, wild turkey and squirrels. Coshocton County, where Simco Wildlife Area is located, is Ohio’s top deer hunting county and leads the state with 5,985 deer taken thus far in 2023. Also, there are at least eight documented bald eagle nests within 10 miles of the Simco Wildlife Area.

The land lies near the Muskingum River, which is a major flyway corridor for birds. Birding opportunities abound year-round, with bald eagles, woodpeckers, nuthatches, kinglets and more present. This property consists of reclaimed coal mining lands. Several small ponds provide good fishing opportunities.

Simco Wildlife Area is about three miles south of the town of Coshocton. The newest parcel is south and west of Simco’s existing 844 acres, along State Route 83. Visitors can access the area from State Route 83 on the west, along Township Road 141 on the eastern side, or from Township Road 280 to the northwest.