ODNR seeks Arts in the Park coordinator

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for 2024 Arts in the Parks coordinator. The chosen applicant will lead emerging Arts in the Parks programming to provide creative ways for people to enjoy state parks. Past Arts in the Parks projects include the Columbus Symphony at Ash Cave, artists’ workshops and an art exhibition.

The ODNR Arts in the Parks coordinator will be expected to, among other things, propose and implement two new sustainable Arts in the Parks programs; serve as the project manager and primary planner for a symphony performance at a state park; identify, recruit, plan and/or implement the production of three pop-up videos of artists creating in nature to encourage more artists to use state parks as a source of artistic inspiration; and identify, recruit, plan, implement and curate two exhibitions at two state park lodges, including an opening reception and artist talk. The position also includes marketing and contracting.

Arts in the Parks is a collaboration between Ohio State Parks and the Ohio Arts Council. Learn more about the position by visiting the Arts in the Parks website at ohiodnr.gov/home/news-and-events/all-events/parks-wc-events/arts-in-the-parks.