ODNR shares safety tips for National Safe Boating Week

COLUMBUS — With summer just around the corner, and people ready to enjoy another season on the water, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Watercraft is joining agencies across the country to recognize National Safe Boating Week, May 16–22.

“Safe boating isn’t complicated. A life jacket, a plan and a little awareness go a long way,” said Glen Cobb, Chief of the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft. “We want every family to enjoy Ohio’s waterways with confidence, and that starts with choosing safety every time you head out.”

Boaters can reduce risks by following a few key tips:

Wear a life jacket: Choose a U.S. Coast Guard–approved jacket that fits properly. U.S. Coast Guard statistics continue to underscore the importance of life jackets: drowning accounts for nearly 75% of recreational boating fatalities, and most of those victims were not wearing a life jacket.

Take a boating safety course: Training builds skills for every experience level, and it could save a life. Boating deaths occurred predominantly on vessels operated by individuals who had not received boating safety instruction, accounting for roughly 70% of fatalities, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Operator inattention, improper lookout, operator inexperience, machinery failure and navigation rules ranked as the top five primary contributing factors in accidents, according to the U.S. Coast Guard’s 2024 Recreational Boating Statistics Report.

Make a float plan: Let someone know where you’re going and when you’ll return. And don’t think a float plan is just for big boats. Kayaks and stand-up paddlers should use them just like larger vessels. Typically, the operator of the vessel is the individual who prepares the float plan. Don’t be afraid to ask the operator if they have left a float plan with a reliable person. You can download a fillable float plan PDF here.

Use an engine cut‑off switch: Required by law—this device stops your boat if you fall overboard. Boats can make sudden and forceful turns that create enough torque to eject an operator from the helm area or completely out of the boat. If thrown out of the boat, there is always the danger of a spinning propeller, especially since an unmanned boat can often start traveling in circles at the point where the ejection took place.

Check the weather: Conditions can change quickly. Outside boating activities overlap with the spring and summer storm season. And boaters can be caught off guard when storms roll over the horizon. Usually, when you observe dark, fast-moving clouds headed your way, it is too late to head for a safe location if you are out in the open water. Having knowledge of the larger weather picture and knowing exactly what to do when these sudden storms appear could help you enjoy a safer and more pleasant journey.

Stay sober: Alcohol and drugs impair judgment and reaction time. Alcohol is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents in 2024, accounting for 92 deaths, or 20% of total fatalities.

Stay connected: Carry a waterproof communication device, such as a VHF radio or waterproof phone.

Start the season with a life jacket check

Before your first launch of the year, inspect your life jackets, especially inflatable models. Look for rips, corrosion, expired components and worn materials. Ensure the U.S. Coast Guard approval label is readable. For inflatable jackets, manually inflate and leave them overnight to confirm there are no leaks. Replace expired or used parts and follow the manufacturer’s instructions to re-arm the life jacket.

Boats (including canoes and kayaks) must be equipped with a wearable life jacket for each person on board. Each PFD must be the appropriate size for the person who wears it. Size, weight ranges and recommended uses are listed on the label. Life jackets must be readily accessible to occupants of a boat. They should NOT be stored in sealed packages or in a locked or closed storage area.

Whether you’re fishing, paddling, tubing or cruising Ohio’s lakes and rivers, a few simple steps, such as wearing a life jacket, can prevent tragedies and save lives.

Learn more about boating safety in Ohio at ohiodnr.gov/boating.