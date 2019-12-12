Ohio Agricultural Council accepting applications for scholarship

The Ohio Agricultural Council offers up to three $1,500 scholarships annually to Ohio high school seniors who plan to pursue a degree in agriculture and up to three $1,500 scholarships to undergraduate college students from Ohio who are currently pursuing a degree in agriculture. Applicants or their parent or legal guardian must be a resident of Ohio.

Scholarships are selected based on academic record, leadership qualities, community involvement and responses to application essay questions. Scholarship recipients are also provided a one-year complimentary student membership in OAC.

Scholarship applications for the 2020-21 school year are now available at www.OhioAgCouncil.org. Completed applications must be returned to the Ohio Agricultural Council by February 15, 2020. Scholarship recipients will be notified no later than April 15 of their award.

Hall of Fame inductees and scholarship recipients will be recognized at OAC’s 55th Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame Awards Program on Aug. 7 at the 2020 Ohio State Fair.

About OAC

The Ohio Agricultural Council serves as a vehicle through which those interested in agriculture may work together; a place where members may exchange ideas, strive to achieve mutual understanding and where they may coordinate their efforts to provide a favorable image of Ohio’s agriculture. Membership in OAC is open to organizations, companies and individuals who have an interest in the well-being and promotion of the agriculture industry in Ohio.