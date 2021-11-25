Ohio approves four solar energy projects

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved applications filed by Cadence Solar Energy LLC, Juliet Energy Project LLC, Sycamore Creek Solar LLC and Marion County Solar Project LLC to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Union, Wood, Crawford, and Marion counties, respectively, Nov. 18.

Projects

The 275 megawatt Cadence Solar Energy project will occupy approximately 1,925 acres within an approximately 4,900-acre project area in York, Liberty and Taylor townships in Union County.

The project will consist of large arrays of photovoltaic modules, commonly referred to as solar panels, as well as associated facilities including access roads, an operations and maintenance facility, electric collection lines, weather stations, inverters and transformers and a substation.

The 101-megawatt Juliet Energy Project will be located on approximately 585 acres of an approximately 670-acre project area in Weston and Milton townships in Wood County.

The project will consist of large arrays of solar panels and associated facilities including access roads, an operations and maintenance facility, electric collection lines, weather stations, inverters and transformers and a substation.

The 117-megawatt Sycamore Creek Solar project will occupy approximately 650 acres within a 917-acre project site in Cranberry Township in Crawford County. The project will consist of large arrays of solar panels and associated facilities including access roads, an operations and maintenance facility, electric collection lines, weather stations, inverters and transformers and a substation.

The 100 megawatt Marion County Solar Project will be located on approximately 724 acres within an approximately 970-acre project area in Marion Township in Marion County.

The project will consist of large arrays of solar panels, as well as a battery energy storage system and associated facilities including access roads, an operations and maintenance facility, electric collection lines, weather stations, inverters and transformers and a substation.

Amendment and rehearing

In other business, the board granted an application to amend AEP Ohio Transmission Company’s Glencoe-Spiedel 138 kV Transmission Line Project located in Belmont County.

The board also denied applications for rehearing filed by parties to the Alamo Solar and Angelina Solar projects located in Preble County and the Emerson Creek Wind (Firelands Wind) project located in Erie and Huron counties.

Finally, the board adopted and submitted to the Ohio General Assembly a final version of a report regarding the power transmission system. Additional information about the Nov. 18 decisions is available at opsb.ohio.gov. A recorded webcast of the meeting is available on the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/pucohio.