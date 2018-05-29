Ohio Cattlemen’s Replacement Female Sale set for Nov. 23

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) will hold its 6th annual Replacement Female Sale Nov. 23, at 6 p.m., at the Muskingum Livestock facility in Zanesville.

The sale provides an opportunity for both buyers and sellers to meet the need for quality replacements in the state.

Consignments

Consignments may include cow-calf pairs, bred cows and bred heifers.

Females must be under the age of 5 as of Jan. 1, 2019, and may be of registered or commercial background.

Bred females must be bred to a bull with known EPD’s and calves at side of cows must be sired by a bull with known EPD’s.

Pregnancy status must be verified by an accredited veterinarian through traditional palpation, ultrasound or by blood testing through a professional laboratory.

Analysis must be performed within 60 days of sale. Consignments will also be fulfilling specific health requirements.

2017 sale

At the 2017 sale, 79 lots of bred heifers, bred cows, and cow-calf pairs were sold. The sale included 63 lots of bred heifers that averaged $1,949, 10 lots of bred cows that averaged $2,380, and six cow-calf pairs that averaged $1,925.

The total lots grossed $158,125 for an overall average of $2,002. This represented a $355 per head increase in price over the 2016 sale. Prices ranged from $1,300 to $2,900.

Market your cattle

Evaluate your herd and consider marketing decisions for the fall.

Young, high-quality cattle backed by solid genetics are in demand. Yearling heifers bred artificially to proven calving ease sires are very marketable.

A shorter breeding season that results in a tighter calving window has also proven to be popular with potential buyers.

Evaluate the body condition of potential sale animals and make nutritional adjustments to the animal’s diet. A body condition score in the 5-6 range on a 9-point scale at sale time is a good goal.

Details

Consignments for the sale are due to the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association by Oct. 1. Call the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association at 614-873-6736 or visit ohiocattle.org.

For questions about the sale, contact John Grimes at 740-289-2071, ext. 242 or grimes.1@osu.edu.