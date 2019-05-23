Ohio creates plan for trails

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) released the 2019 Ohio Trails Vision, which updates the statewide trails plan and lays the foundation for the advancement of the state’s trails system.

Created in collaboration with the Ohio Legislative Trails Caucus, the Ohio Trails Partnership and public input gathered from surveys and meetings across the state, the Ohio Trails Vision will serve as a road map for partnerships on trail development, connectivity and maintenance throughout the state.

The plan lays out a vision — that Ohio is a leader in providing sustainable trails for all users, offering a network of world-class recreation and transportation opportunities linking communities, people and places while stimulating economic and social vitality.

To learn more about Ohio’s trails system and to view the 2019 Ohio Trails Vision, visit trails.ohiodnr.gov.