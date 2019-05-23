OEFFA gearing up for tour season

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association (OEFFA) and its partners will continue its Sustainable Farm Tour and Workshop Series this summer and fall.

In addition to OEFFA’s 20 summer farm tours, workshops, and special events in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan, 26 other events are being presented by The Ohio State University, Arthur Morgan Institute for Community Solutions, Clintonville Farmers’ Market, and the Michigan Organic Food and Farm Alliance.

“This year’s series is unique because we’re offering many special events celebrating OEFFA’s 40th anniversary — from field to fork meals, a craft beer social, and an OEFFA open house for members to stop in and get to know our staff and board a little better,” said OEFFA Program Director Renee Hunt.

“Farmers sharing knowledge with other farmers has been at the core of our work for four decades,” Hunt said, adding the series provides opportunities for those connections.

All events are free and open to the public, unless otherwise indicated in the series brochure, available at www.oeffa.org/news/farm-tours-2019/.

Mark your calendar

OEFFA farm tours:

Saturday, June 22: Community Garden Addressing Family Hunger Tour, Sofia Quintero Arts and Cultural Center, Lucas Co.

Friday, July 5: Farmer-Owned Creamery Plant and Organic Dairy Farm Tour, Green Field Farms Processing Plant and Gentle Slope Farm, Wayne Co.

Wednesday, July 31: Hemp Research and Organic Grain Transition Farm Tour, Noble Organic Grains, Indiana

Sunday, Aug. 10: Organic Grain Production Farm Tour and Grain Growers Chapter Meeting, Bartholomew Farms, Michigan

Saturday, Sept. 14: Mixed Vegetable, Hay, and Hops Farm Tour, Old Dutch Hops, Highland Co.

Saturday, Sept. 28: Urban Community Supported Agriculture Farm Tour, Lady Buggs Farm, Mahoning Co.

Saturday, Sept. 28: Value-Added Production Farm Tour, Dutch Creek Winery, Athens Co.

Saturday, Oct. 12: Horse-Powered Diversified Livestock and Regenerative Farm Tour, Finch Creek Farm, Greene Co.

OEFFA workshops:

Sunday, June 30: Farm Vision Workshop, Keller Market House, Fairfield Co.

Tuesday, July 9: Farm Land and Labor Mixer, Hiram Field Station, Portage Co.

Sundays, October-February: Heartland Farm Beginnings® Training Course, OEFFA, Franklin Co. (remote learning opportunities available)

Friday, Dec. 6: Be the Change: A Leadership Training for Farmers and Farm Advocates, OEFFA, Franklin Co.

OEFFA member open houses:

Saturday, June 1: Snowville Creamery, Meigs Co.

Saturday, July 20: Venture Heritage Farm, Wayne Co.

Sunday, Oct. 13: Pastured Providence Farmstead, Ross Co.

Sunday, Nov. 3: Foraged & Sown, Franklin Co.

Anniversary events:

Sunday, Aug. 4: The Farmers’ Table, Jorgensen Farms Oak Grove, Franklin Co.

Sunday, Aug. 25: 5th Annual Dinner Celebration, Maplestar Farm, Geauga Co.

Saturday, Oct. 12: Toast to Ohio’s Harvest Keg Tapping, Fibonacci Brewing Company, Hamilton Co.

Friday, Nov. 15: A Very OEFFA Open House, OEFFA, Franklin Co.