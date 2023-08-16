Ohio EPA hosts conference on sustainability

COLUMBUS — The Ohio EPA will host the 2023 Sustainability Conference from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19-21. This free, virtual conference will showcase sustainability efforts and perspectives representing all sizes of businesses, communities, academic institutions and sustainability-focused organizations.

During the conference, attendees will hear from Ohio’s sustainability leaders who are eager to share their insights on how they’ve gone above and beyond to encourage, implement and highlight sustainable practices in their organizations.

To register online or view the full agenda, visit epa.ohio.gov/about/media-center/conferences/sustainability_conference.