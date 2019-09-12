Ohio EPA’s scholarship recipients announced

COLUMBUS — Sixteen environmental science and engineering students have been awarded scholarships to study at Ohio colleges and universities through Ohio EPA’s Environmental Education Fund.

Students who received $2,500 scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year are:

Maria Kern, Eaton; Eric Huber, Lancaster; Naomi Kohler, Waxhaw, North Carolina; Rebecca Woods, Cleveland Heights; Legacy Skout Barger, Beverly, West Virginia; Madeleine Gefke, Bethesda, Maryland; Olivia Vasquez, Seattle, Washington;

Taylor Hrabak, Medina; Amanda Killian, Dublin; Nathaniel Steffensmeier, Columbus; Garrett Dildine, New Albany; Julie Platz, Cincinnati; Emma Lancaster, Cincinnati; Adam Sanders, Cincinnati; Emily Keller, Aurora; and Madison Nadler, Jackson.

Call Ohio EPA’s Office of Environmental Education at 614-644-2873 or visit www.epa.ohio.gov/oee for more information about the scholarship program.