Ohio FFA member elected to national board

INDIANAPOLIS — An Ohio woman was elected to serve as a 2023-24 National FFA Officer on Nov. 4 during the final session of the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

Morgan Anderson, of Ohio, was elected eastern region vice president. She is a former member of the Amanda-Clearcreek FFA Chapter.

Each year, during the National FFA Convention & Expo, six student members are elected by delegates to represent the organization as national officers. Delegates elect a president, secretary and vice presidents representing the country’s central, southern, eastern and western regions. They will lead the organization for the next year. Candidates take part in an extensive interview process with the National FFA Officer Nominating Committee leading up to the selection.

Amara Jackson, of Michigan was elected national president. Grant Norfleet, of Missouri, was elected national secretary. Members from Iowa, Florida and New Mexico are the other regional vice presidents.

Proficiency award. Also at the convention, the National FFA Agricultural Proficiency Awards were announced for 10 of the 45 categories.

Vanessa Trotter, of Peebles FFA, in Adams County, Ohio, won the award in Nursery Operations – Entrepreneurship/Placement. Trotter began a small pumpkin patch when her father purchased a piece of land in 2012. With that, TNT Greenhouses was born. She owns three greenhouses to produce flower and vegetable flats, pots, planters and hanging baskets. Trotter is responsible for trimming, deadheading and watering plants. She is supported by her parents, Holly and Carl, and her FFA advisor, Rebecca Minton.

Agricultural proficiency awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences (SAEs), developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers. Proficiency awards are also recognized at local and state levels and provide recognition to members exploring and becoming established in agricultural career pathways.