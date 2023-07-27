Ohio State team honored for work in East Palestine

By Tracy Turner

COLUMBUS — From the moment the train derailed on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, resulting in a toxic chemical release and massive fire that forced hundreds of people to evacuate their homes, the calls from local farmers and producers for help began flooding into the Ohio State University Extension office in Columbiana County.

Impacted families were told to evacuate due to the release of some of the train’s transported chemicals including vinyl chloride, and the combusting chemical products from the initial burning tank cars followed by a controlled burn, into the air, on to the soil and into surface water.

“We’ve been told to evacuate, but where can we take our livestock?” was among the first questions posed by farmers and producers to Haley Shoemaker, agriculture and natural resources educator with OSU Extension, in Columbiana and Mahoning counties. Local farmers had other questions, too. Would pastures be OK for spring livestock grazing? What about planting crops on ground around the derailment?

In response, CFAES implemented its Crisis Rapid Response Team, which brings together experts from CFAES and OSU Extension. The team worked with families in East Palestine to “get science in the picture so that we could answer questions factually using the data available to us,” Shoemaker said.

The CFAES Crisis Rapid Response Team for East Palestine was recently honored with the 2023 Spirit of the Land-Grant Award. The award was initiated during CFAES’ sesquicentennial year to celebrate land-grant heroes.

The award recognizes individuals who support, exemplify or create opportunities that embody CFAES’ values and personify the college’s land-grant DNA, said Cathann A. Kress, Ohio State vice president for agricultural administration and CFAES dean.

In addition to Shoemaker, the team includes the following members:

•Sam Custer, OSU Extension interim assistant director.

•Jeff Hattey, a professor of soil science and state Extension specialist in soil management, who provided the first research-based soil science response and co-led the on-site work with Shoemaker.

•Devin Peterson, a distinguished professor in the CFAES Department of Food Science and Technology, alongside Matt Teegarden, FST senior researcher. The FST lab team conducted plant and fish tissue sample analysis, which was provided to landowners, ODA and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

•Adam Ward, CFAES director of government affairs, who kept government agencies informed on what the team was doing and helped answer the agencies’ questions.

•Heather Raymond, director of the CFAES Water Quality Initiative, who worked as the team’s research-based water expert and assisted in connections with Ohio EPA.

•Maurice Eastridge, a professor and an OSU Extension dairy specialist in the CFAES Department of Animal Sciences, who created an infographic, and was involved in early animal tissue discussions.

• Dee Jepsen, state leader, OSU Extension Agricultural Safety and Health Program, who shared her support through grant-writing.

• Jason Hartschuh, OSU Extension field specialist, dairy management and precision livestock, who assisted with the creation of the East Palestine Train Derailment FAQ.

• Michael Bisesi, a professor of environmental health sciences and vice dean for academic affairs and academic administration with Ohio State’s College of Public Health. His presence and objective approach to the public health conversation was crucial to keeping the Research Consortium’s conversations heading toward a productive place.

• Karen Chou, an associate professor of animal sciences at Michigan State University, who offered her time and expertise in toxicology.

• Eric Barrett, area leader and OSU Extension educator, who provided leadership to Shoemaker and OSU Extension county workers.

In addition, Crisis Rapid Response Team worked in alignment with local agencies and organizations responsible for the regulatory aspects of the derailment, including the Ohio EPA, the U.S. EPA, the ODA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Columbiana County Soil & Water Conservation District, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency, the Ohio State Farm Service Agency and the Ohio Farm Bureau.

Still working

One of the first things the team did was assist with identifying temporary housing for livestock and help direct producers to those locations in Columbiana and neighboring counties. But it didn’t stop there.

“There was much speculation in the beginning, so our goal was to listen to the needs of the residents of East Palestine, understanding that there would be a lot of learning experiences throughout the response and that the best way that would happen was by utilizing CFAES expert recommendations based on research and scientific methods, in addition to collaborating with local, state, and national agencies,” Shoemaker said.

The team served as a first point of contact for concerned community members and producers and developed fact-based information sheets to help address ongoing questions.

They identified and engaged faculty to review the Norfolk Southern remediation plan for soil testing and provide comments to the Ohio Department of Agriculture; developed a soil-sampling protocol for ODA, which is being implemented outside of the one-mile derailment zone; and assisted in the discussion of soil-sampling protocols and interpretation of results and evaluated economic and environmental impacts.

The team’s work in East Palestine isn’t over. Shoemaker said they have more data now that is helping the team move forward and learn what needs to be done in the future. For example, the plant tissue results have been able to provide impacted farmers and producers confidence in their crops to allow for conversations with consumers and end-product marketers while providing data that show the crops and meat are safe for consumption, Shoemaker said.

“We’re going to be here for the long haul and are working with the community to make sure that their needs are met now and in the future,” she said.