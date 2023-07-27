Penn State to offer suicide prevention training Aug. 21

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Extension is offering a free 2-hour virtual QPR Gatekeeper Suicide Prevention Training once a month to teach people how to recognize the warning signs of suicide, how to offer hope to someone in need and how to get help.

The next session will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 21. This workshop is for family members, concerned citizens, social service agencies, first responders and faith-based organizations.

QPR — or Question, Persuade and Refer — is an emergency mental health intervention for persons considering suicide. Participants will learn skills to identify and interrupt a crisis and direct someone to proper care.

Registration is required: extension.psu.edu/qpr-gatekeeper-suicide-prevention-training. There will be later sessions, all starting at 1 p.m., on Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18.