Ohio volunteers honored for work with fairs

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Five individuals and a group each received the Director’s Award for Innovation and Excellence from the Ohio Department of Agriculture for their ideas and actions to improve local fairs.

The following volunteers were recognized at the 94th Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention by Ohio Department of Agriculture Interim Director Tim Derickson: Susan VanBuskirk Denbow, Ashland County; Ken Jewell, Franklin County; Mike McCalla, Gallia County; Gary Zehring, Greene County; Joe Slansky, Lake County; and the Community Minded Fair Supporters Committee in Huron County:

In addition to the Director’s Award, other volunteers honored for their service to local fairs included:

Adams County: Mark Wickerham; Allen County: Max McCluer; Attica Independent: Bill Ruffing; Belmont County: Roger Perkins;

Clark County: Dr. John Agle; Clermont County: Janice Schoellman; Columbiana County: Michael A. Conny; Coshocton County: Joe Wells; Crawford County: Travis Koschnick;

Delaware County: Andrew Brenner; Fayette County: Dr. Robert Schwartz; Franklin County: Cornell Robertson; Franklin County: Neil Distelhorst; Geauga County: Artie Pritt;

Hamilton County: Kristy Cook; Hardin County: Jim Bidwell; Harrison County: Nelson Birney; Henry County: Phil Parsons; Henry County: Marian Parsons;

Marion County: Pat Baldinger; Medina County: Jeff Otterbacher; Miami County: John F. Rowley III; Monroe County: David Landefeld Sr. (posthumously); Morgan County: Carlos Dille;

Perry County: Michelle Antonini; Preble County: Darrell Buckley; Putnam County: Eleanor Risser, (posthumously); Richland County: Jason Snyder; Ross County: Dan Riddle;

Seneca County: Robert Rainey; Shelby County: Dr. Lisa Alverto, Francis Gerald Schaffner and Patricia Schaffner; Stark County: Donna Huddleston;

Summit County: Roger Bourgeois; Trumbull County: David Lynn; Warren County: Mel Hagemeyer; Wayne County: Vivian Wolf.