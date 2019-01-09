Still time to attend Ohio Maple Days (but hurry)

WOOSTER, Ohio — What will Ohio’s recent weather — wet last year, warmish this winter — mean for the coming maple syrup season?

It’s one of the topics at this year’s Ohio Maple Days program, an educational event for syrup producers set for three dates in three locations: Jan. 17 in Fulton, Jan. 18 in Fredericksburg, and Jan. 19 in Middlefield. The program will be the same at all three locations.

Featured speaker Tim Perkins, director of the University of Vermont’s Proctor Maple Research Center, will discuss what Ohio’s soggy 2018 and un-winter-like winter so far could mean to this year’s sap yields, for good or for bad.

Perkins also will share the center’s long-term research findings on spout and tubing sanitation, including the sanitation’s effects on sap yields and net profits and how producers can calculate its benefits. Bottom line: Those findings show that the economic benefits of improving sanitation outweigh the costs.

Food safety regs

Speaker Dan Milo, will explain new portions of the Food Safety Modernization Act, set to be implemented this year, that affect maple syrup producers. Milo is food safety supervisor with the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Division of Food Safety and is a hobby syrup producer himself.

Gary Graham, who leads the maple syrup program at The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, will present a session called “Maple Nuggets” during which he’ll share additional news and updates.

There will be a trade show at each location; reports by the Ohio Maple Producers Association and by Ohio State University Extension; and free testing of hydrometers, refractometers, and Vermont Temporary Maple Syrup Grading Kits that attendees are invited to bring.

Locations

The Jan. 17 event will be at Lutheran Memorial Camp, 2790 State Route 61, in Fulton. On Jan. 18, the program takes place at the Mennonite Christian Assembly Church, 10664 Fryburg Road, in Fredericksburg. The Jan. 19 event is set for the Huntsburg Community Center, 12396 Madison Road, in Middlefield, which is a new location from previous years.

The hours for all three events are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees can preregister by mail through Jan. 11, which costs $35 and includes lunch; preregister by phone after Jan. 11, which costs $35 and includes lunch; or register at the door, which costs $40 but doesn’t guarantee lunch. For details, including how to register, visit go.osu.edu/Ch3n or call Ashley Gerber, 330-674-3015.

Last year, Ohio ranked eighth nationally in maple syrup production, with a reported yield of 90,000 gallons, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.