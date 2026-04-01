Brinker recognized as as points champion for Unlimted Open Farm

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Brad Brinker, of Ashland, Ohio, was recognized as the points champion for the 2025 Unlimited Open Farm tractor pulling class at a banquet Feb. 21.

Brinker was presented a “suit case weight” with an action picture pulling his tractor, a John Deere 4630. Brinker has been involved the pulling class for five years.

Second place was the father-son duo, Jim and Nick Flinn of Burbank, Ohio, pulling “Long Shot,” a Cockshutt 570. Rich Rector of Carrollton, Ohio, placed third. He pulls a Ford 6000 called “Unthinkable.”

Dan Warren of Whipple, Ohio, was named “Rookie of the Year” and placed fourth in the points with his Massey Ferguson 95 “Steel Dragon.” Fifth place went to Justin Brinker of Polk, Ohio, on ”Butt-N-Buck,” a John Deere 4010 and sixth place went to Eric St Clair of Louisville, Kentucky, pulling a 966 International called “Grandpa’s Toy.”

The Unlimited Open Farm class has a busy pulling season scheduled, beginning May 29 at Mile Branch Grange in Alliance. New competitors are always welcome. A list of rules can be found on the Unlimited Open Farm Facebook page.

Guests at the banquet were treated to a buffet-style luncheon and a John Deere cake while watching highlights from the 2025 season.