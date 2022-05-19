Ohioans receive grants for agriculture initiatives

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Several Ohioans were selected to receive grants from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program.

Alcinda Folck, of Central State University, in Wilberforce, will receive a $40,000 grant for a project on improving sustainability and communication in the Ohio cut flower supply chain with availability calendars and databases.

Tom Redfern, of Rural Action, in The Plains, will receive a $39,662 grant for a project that aims to develop value-added fine chestnut flour, in partnership with several farmers and a mill.

Laura Lindsey, of Ohio State University, in Columbus, will receive a $39,859 grant for a project on using cover crops to reduce soil crusting and improve soybean emergence.

All three grants are awarded as part of the program’s Partnership Grant Program, which aims to foster cooperation between agriculture professionals and small groups of farmers and ranchers to catalyze on-farm research, demonstration, and education activities related to sustainable agriculture.