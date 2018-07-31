Online tickets for Farm Science Review available

COLUMBUS — Tickets for the 2018 Farm Science Review, a three-day agricultural trade show Sept. 18-20, are now available for purchase online.

Improved exhibits

This year’s show at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center near London will have a larger exhibit area, and improvements have been made so visitors can better access parking, the “Ride and Drive” area as well as other offerings.

The annual event features 4,000 product lines and over 700 commercial and educational exhibits as well as workshops and presentations delivered by experts from the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) at The Ohio State University, which sponsors the event, and Purdue Extension, as well as the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC).

More than 120,000 people typically attend the Farm Science Review.

Mobile app

An online directory and app can assist visitors as they plan their trip. Using the app, visitors can use a keyword search to locate an exhibit they want to see and can get walking directions to reach the exhibit.

The online directory now includes the educational exhibits and food vendors in addition to the commercial vendors so people can do keyword searches to help them navigate the many Farm Science Review offerings.

The Farm Science Review app, which is available for both Apple and Android smartphone and tablet users, includes interactive maps, a schedule of events, and general information on the show and exhibitors.

It’s available by download in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store by searching for “FSR 2018” or by directing your mobile browser to fsr.osu.edu.

Tickets

Tickets for the Farm Science Review are $7 online, at OSU Extension county offices and participating agribusinesses, and $10 at the gate. Children 5 and under are free.

School trips

For school groups, field trips to the Farm Science Review can be arranged through First Step.

This program assists with admission, provides an orientation through the London chapter of FFA and offers educational presentations at the Gwynne Conservation Area that are geared specifically for school groups.

Students can also participate in STEM and other youth activities located in the 4-H tent.

Hours

The Farm Science Review hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept 18-19 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 20. For more information, click here.