OPSB schedules hearing for proposed solar energy facility in Knox County

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding Frasier Solar, LLC’s proposal to construct a 120-megawatt solar‑powered electric generation facility in Clinton and Miller townships and the city of Mount Vernon, in Knox County.

The hearing is scheduled for: April 4, at 5 p.m., at Woodward Opera House, 107 South Main St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050

The purpose of the local public hearing is to allow individuals to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility. Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness, and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the power siting board. Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and will testify in the order in which they register.

The proposed Frasier Solar project would consist of solar panel arrays and associated facilities occupying approximately 840 acres within a 1,395-acre project area. In addition to the solar panel arrays, the facility would include electrical collection lines, inverters, access roads, perimeter fencing and a substation.

Additional information regarding the proposed solar facility is available at www.OPSB.ohio.gov in case number 23-0796-EL-BGN.