OSU Extension to host ‘Planning for the Future of Your Farm’ workshops

By Peggy Hall, David Marrison and Robert Moore

Ohio State University Extension educators

If you and your family are grappling with the critical issue of how to transition the farm operation and farm assets to the next generation, Ohio State University Extension is here to help.

Attend one of our “Planning for the Future of Your Farm” workshops this winter to learn about the communication and legal strategies that provide solutions for dealing with farm transition needs and decision-making. We’ve scheduled both a webinar version and several in-person options for the workshop, with the first in-person workshops coming up soon on Dec. 7 in Celina, Ohio.

This workshop challenges farm families to actively plan for the future of the farm business. Learn how to have crucial conversations about the future of your farm and gain a better understanding of the strategies and tools that can help you transfer your farm’s ownership, management and assets to the next generation. We encourage parents, children and grandchildren to attend together to develop a plan for the future of the family and farm.

Teaching faculty for the workshop are David Marrison, OSU Extension Farm Management Field Specialist, and Robert Moore, attorney with the OSU Agricultural & Resource Law Program. Topics which will be covered in the workshop include: developing goals for estate and transition planning; planning for the transition of control; planning for the unexpected; communication and conflict management during farm transfer; federal estate tax challenges; tools for transferring assets; tools for avoiding probate; the role of wills and trusts; tsing LLCs; strategies for on-farm and off-farm heirs; strategies for protecting the farmland; developing your team; getting your affairs in order; and selecting an attorney.

Webinar version. You and your family members can attend the workshop individually from the comfort of your homes. The four-part webinar series will be Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom. Pre-registration is required so that a packet of program materials can be mailed in advance to participating families. Electronic copies of the course materials will also be available to all participants. The registration fee is $75 per farm family. Register by Jan. 22 in order to receive course materials in time. Register at osu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6ig1cGtecxJLZ4y.

In-person workshops. Our local Extension educators are hosting in-person workshops at five regional locations across Ohio. Registration is required. Costs vary by location due to local sponsorships. Find registration information for all workshops at go.osu.edu/farmsuccession

Dec. 7 — Celina, Ohio (Mercer County)

Jan. 19 — Lisbon, Ohio (ColumbianaCounty)

Jan. 26 — Urbana, Ohio (Champaign County)

Feb. 2 — Tiffin, Ohio (Seneca County)

April 4 — Lebanon, Ohio (Warren County)

We hope you’ll join us to move forward on planning for the future of your farm. For questions about the workshop, contact David Marrison at marrison.2@osu.edu or 740-722-6073.