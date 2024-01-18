Outstanding Ohio fair supporters honored

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Honors were awarded to individuals and organizations for outstanding service to their local fairs on Jan. 5 during the 99th Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention.

Of this group, 10 received the Director’s Award for Innovation and Excellence (donated by an asterisk) for their progressive ideas and actions to improve and strengthen their fairs. Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge presented each winner with a certificate.

Adams County Fair: Isaac Miley

Allen County Fair: Randy and Dana Jones

Ashland County Fair: Weslee Fliger

Ashtabula County Fair: Evan Flack

Athens County Fair: Reid Hart

Attica Independent Fair: Bob and Janet Ruffing

Barlow Independent Fair: Paul Fleming*+

Belmont County Fair: Roger Pierce

Brown County Fair: Roger Barricklow

Carroll County Fair: Novelis

Clark County Fair: Dana King

Clermont County Fair: Wendell Wehrum

Clinton County Fair: Air Transport Services Group

Crawford County Fair: Chuck Burkhart

Columbiana County Fair: Thomas Moore

Coshocton County Fair: Dave and Jacque Wagner

Delaware County Fair: Dan Huffman

Fulton County Fair: Marilyn Lulfs

Gallia County Fair: Rob Massie

Geauga County Fair: Meg Noah

Greene County Fair: Dan Bullen

Hamilton County Fair: Kevin Kallmeyer

Hardin County Fair: Rob Wilson and Don Spar

Hartford Independent Fair: Beth Rowley* and Dan Small

Harrison County Fair: Gary Vorhees

Henry County Fair: Steve Roby+

Highland County Fair: Bonnie Parr

Hocking County Fair: Brad Jones

Holmes County Fair: Tim Hershberger

Jefferson County Fair: Don Moore

Logan County Fair: Larry Kinney*

Marion County Fair: Karen Seckel

Mahoning County Canfield Fair: Joe Dickey, Jr. * and George Less

Medina County Fair: Harold Farnsworth

Meigs County Fair: Robin and Dean Harris

Mercer County Fair: Steve Seitz+

Miami County Fair: Elaine Wintrow*

Montgomery County Fair: Tim Colston and Dale Spencer

Muskingum County Fair: Eric Reed

Pickaway County Fair: Von Cremeans

Perry County Fair: Edytha Allen Blosser

Preble County Fair: John Swank and Dennis Armstead

Putnam County Fair: Dennis Kuhlman

Ross County Fair: Frank Hirsch*

Sandusky County Fair: Chris Kiser+

Seneca County Fair: David Hoover

Summit County Fair: Diana Cochran

Union County Fair: Sara Quick

Washington County Fair: Rusty Antill

Wayne County Fair: Timothy Wilson*

Williams County Fair: Al Goebel

Wood County Fair: Jim Blackford*

+ Posthumous nomination