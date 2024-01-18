Outstanding Ohio fair supporters honored

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Honors were awarded to individuals and organizations for outstanding service to their local fairs on Jan. 5 during the 99th Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention.
Of this group, 10 received the Director’s Award for Innovation and Excellence (donated by an asterisk) for their progressive ideas and actions to improve and strengthen their fairs. Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge presented each winner with a certificate.
Adams County Fair: Isaac Miley
Allen County Fair: Randy and Dana Jones
Ashland County Fair: Weslee Fliger
Ashtabula County Fair: Evan Flack
Athens County Fair: Reid Hart
Attica Independent Fair: Bob and Janet Ruffing
Barlow Independent Fair: Paul Fleming*+
Belmont County Fair: Roger Pierce
Brown County Fair: Roger Barricklow
Carroll County Fair: Novelis
Clark County Fair: Dana King
Clermont County Fair: Wendell Wehrum
Clinton County Fair: Air Transport Services Group
Crawford County Fair: Chuck Burkhart
Columbiana County Fair: Thomas Moore
Coshocton County Fair: Dave and Jacque Wagner
Delaware County Fair: Dan Huffman
Fulton County Fair: Marilyn Lulfs
Gallia County Fair: Rob Massie
Geauga County Fair: Meg Noah
Greene County Fair: Dan Bullen
Hamilton County Fair: Kevin Kallmeyer
Hardin County Fair: Rob Wilson and Don Spar
Hartford Independent Fair: Beth Rowley* and Dan Small
Harrison County Fair: Gary Vorhees
Henry County Fair: Steve Roby+
Highland County Fair: Bonnie Parr
Hocking County Fair: Brad Jones
Holmes County Fair: Tim Hershberger
Jefferson County Fair: Don Moore
Logan County Fair: Larry Kinney*
Marion County Fair: Karen Seckel
Mahoning County Canfield Fair: Joe Dickey, Jr. * and George Less
Medina County Fair: Harold Farnsworth
Meigs County Fair: Robin and Dean Harris
Mercer County Fair: Steve Seitz+
Miami County Fair: Elaine Wintrow*
Montgomery County Fair: Tim Colston and Dale Spencer
Muskingum County Fair: Eric Reed
Pickaway County Fair: Von Cremeans
Perry County Fair: Edytha Allen Blosser
Preble County Fair: John Swank and Dennis Armstead
Putnam County Fair: Dennis Kuhlman
Ross County Fair: Frank Hirsch*
Sandusky County Fair: Chris Kiser+
Seneca County Fair: David Hoover
Summit County Fair: Diana Cochran
Union County Fair: Sara Quick
Washington County Fair: Rusty Antill
Wayne County Fair: Timothy Wilson*
Williams County Fair: Al Goebel
Wood County Fair: Jim Blackford*
+ Posthumous nomination
