Pennsylvania Farm Show Sale of Champions results

reserve champ hog pa farm show
Rylee Ewing, of Jefferson County, driving her reserve champion market hog in the sale ring during the Pennsylvania Farm Show Sale of Champions, on Jan. 9. (PA Farm Show photo)

Jan. 9, 2024
Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center

MARKET SWINE

Grand champion: Madison Bomgardner
County: Lebanon
Bid: $10,000
Buyer: Hatfield

Reserve champion: Rylee Ewing
County: Jefferson
Bid: $6,000
Buyer: Karns Foods

MARKET STEER

grand champ steer pa farm show
Bayleigh Miller, of Lawerence County, sold her grand champion market steer to Bell & Evans for $13,000. (PA Farm Show photo)

Grand champion: Bayleigh Miller
County: Lawrence
Bid: $13,000
Buyer: Bell & Evans

Reserve champion: Ava Cambruzzi
County: Washington
Bid: $6,200
Buyer: New Holland Sales Stables

 MARKET LAMB

grand lamb pa farm show
Master showman, McKenzie Stadtmiller, of Armstrong County, sold her lamb for $4,800 to Fulton Bank and Bell & Evans. (PA Farm Show photo)

Grand champion: Kinley Dull
County: Somerset
Bid: $7,000
Buyer: MacCauley Suffolks

Reserve champion: Olivia Arnold
County: Northumberland
Bid: $4,500
Buyer: MacCauley Suffolks

MARKET GOAT

Grand champion: McKenzie Stadtmiller
County: Armstrong
Bid: $5,200
Buyer: Fulton Bank, Snyder’s Concession and Bell & Evans

Reserve champion: Janice Gilliland
County: Clearfield
Bid: $3,700
Buyer: HJ Towing and Recovery

RABBITS

Grand champion meat pen: Tenley Romberger
County: Dauphin
Bid: $3,500
Buyer: HJ Towing and Recovery

Reserve champion meat pen: Kayla Kunjappu
County: Lancaster
Bid: $2,700
Buyer: Conewago Enterprises

MASTER SHOWMAN

McKenzie Stadtmiller
County: Armstrong County
Bid: $4,800
Buyer: Fulton Bank and Bell & Evans

