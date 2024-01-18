Pennsylvania Farm Show Sale of Champions results

Jan. 9, 2024
Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center
MARKET SWINE
Grand champion: Madison Bomgardner
County: Lebanon
Bid: $10,000
Buyer: Hatfield
Reserve champion: Rylee Ewing
County: Jefferson
Bid: $6,000
Buyer: Karns Foods
MARKET STEER
Grand champion: Bayleigh Miller
County: Lawrence
Bid: $13,000
Buyer: Bell & Evans
Reserve champion: Ava Cambruzzi
County: Washington
Bid: $6,200
Buyer: New Holland Sales Stables
MARKET LAMB
Grand champion: Kinley Dull
County: Somerset
Bid: $7,000
Buyer: MacCauley Suffolks
Reserve champion: Olivia Arnold
County: Northumberland
Bid: $4,500
Buyer: MacCauley Suffolks
MARKET GOAT
Grand champion: McKenzie Stadtmiller
County: Armstrong
Bid: $5,200
Buyer: Fulton Bank, Snyder’s Concession and Bell & Evans
Reserve champion: Janice Gilliland
County: Clearfield
Bid: $3,700
Buyer: HJ Towing and Recovery
RABBITS
Grand champion meat pen: Tenley Romberger
County: Dauphin
Bid: $3,500
Buyer: HJ Towing and Recovery
Reserve champion meat pen: Kayla Kunjappu
County: Lancaster
Bid: $2,700
Buyer: Conewago Enterprises
MASTER SHOWMAN
McKenzie Stadtmiller
County: Armstrong County
Bid: $4,800
Buyer: Fulton Bank and Bell & Evans
