PA Dairymen’s, Dairy Excellence Foundation offer $3,000 scholarships

Harrisburg, Pa. — The deadline for students to apply for the Student Leader Scholarship is June 1. Individuals pursuing an education in a dairy-related field can apply for one of ten $3,000 scholarships made available through the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association and Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation for the 2019-20 academic year. The scholarships are offered annually to recognize outstanding students in dairy. Undergraduate students and high school seniors entering college in the fall are eligible.

“We truly believe investing in the education of tomorrow’s dairy leaders will sustain a bright future for Pennsylvania’s dairy industry,” said Brittany Haag, dairy education program manager for the Dairy Excellence Foundation. “We are pleased that our organizations are once again partnering to offer these Student Leader Scholarships.

Eligibility

To qualify, students must demonstrate a commitment to working in the dairy industry. Selection of recipients is based on academic performance, interest in a dairy-related career, evidence of leadership, character and integrity, and application compliance. Applications are now available online at centerfordairyexcellence.org/student-leader-scholarships/ and are due to the Dairy Excellence Foundation office by June 1, 2019.

Consideration for this scholarship shall be given to Pennsylvania residents who are full-time undergraduate students planning to enroll or currently enrolled in a qualifying field of study. This includes dairy and animal science, agricultural marketing and business, nutrition, food science, agriculture and extension education, agricultural communications, agricultural engineering, or related fields.

Students can receive the $3,000 scholarship twice during their undergraduate academic career. Students employed by the Center for Dairy Excellence as an intern or in another capacity are not eligible to apply for the scholarship during the period in which they are working for the Center.

To learn more, visit centerfordairyexcellence.org/student-leader-scholarships/ or contact Brittany Haag at 717-346-0849 or by email at bhaag@centerfordairyexcellence.org.

• • •

The Center for Dairy Excellence is a non-profit organization initiated by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture in 2004. Bringing together people from more than 40 different dairy organizations in Pennsylvania, the center’s mission is to enhance the profitability of the dairy industry by empowering people, creating partnerships, and increasing the availability and use of resources. Learn more at centerfordairyexcellence.org.