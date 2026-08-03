Pa. Farm Bureau appoints Stoltzfus as vice president

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s State Board of Directors appointed Glenn Stoltzfus to serve as interim vice president of Pennsylvania Farm Bureau on July 28, effective immediately.

Stoltzfus is taking over the role recently vacated by Tommy Nagle, of Cambria County, after he was elevated to the role of president following the resignation of Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President Chris Hoffman on July 11.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on July 30 that Hoffman was appointed by President Donald Trump to serve as state director of the USDA’s Rural Development office. Hoffman, of Juniata County, owns and operates a 1,200-sow farrow to finish operation and raises 250,00 chickens annually.

“I am ready to get to work and continue Rural Development’s mission to invest in safe and affordable housing, modern and effective emergency services and community facilities, innovative and local business opportunities and effective rural utility services,” Hoffman said in a statement.

Stoltzfus will serve in the role until a formal election can take place at Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s annual meeting, which will take place Nov. 15-17, at the Hershey Lodge in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The president will serve the normal two-year term, with the vice president serving a one-year term until the normal vice-presidential two-year election cycle can resume in 2027.

Stoltzfus owns and operates Pennwood Farms LLC, a 1,900-acre, 700-cow dairy in Berlin, Pennsylvania, in Somerset County, along with his three brothers. Stoltzfus’ expertise is in heifer care, crop management and ensuring that the farm complies with CAFO and nutrient management regulations. Stoltzfus previously served on the state board of directors from 2011 to 2019, before returning to the state board in 2025. While serving on the board, Stoltzfus was the chair of the Pennsylvania State Dairy Committee and was a part of PFB’s executive committee from 2016-2019.

Within Somerset County, Stoltzfus currently serves on the Somerset County Conservation District ACAP Committee, the Somerset County Conservation Board of Directors and the Animal Health and Diagnostic Commission. Stoltzfus previously served as Somerset County Farm Bureau President from 2009 to 2011. He served on Somerset County Board of Directors from 2003 to 2011 before being elected to PFB’s Board of Directors.

Stoltzfus and his wife Gail have been married for 38 years and have seven children and seven grandchildren. The Stoltzfus’ were involved in foster care from 2003-2010, which led to them adopting four children. Stoltzfus is a member of Three Seasons Community Church and served as part of the worship team.