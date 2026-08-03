Pa. hunters donate record amount of venison to feed hungry families

GREENVILLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania hunters donated another record amount of venison to local folks in need during the 2025-26 hunting season.

Hunters donated 294,844 pounds of venison from 8,382 deer harvested across the state through Hunters Sharing the Harvest. The year’s donation total equates to about 1.2 million servings of venison distributed to food-insecure individuals and families throughout Pennsylvania.

“Each year, Pennsylvania hunters continue to raise the bar,” said Randy Ferguson, Hunters Sharing the Harvest executive director.

“We’re incredibly proud of what this program continues to accomplish,” said Hunters Sharing the Harvest Board Chairman Bill Sordoni. “Setting another all-time record while once again leading the nation in venison donations demonstrates the extraordinary commitment of Pennsylvania’s hunting community.”

Pennsylvania hunters can donate venison at no charge, thanks to program sponsors. Those wishing to participate need only legally harvest, tag and field dress a deer before taking it to a participating HSH processor. A complete list of participating processors and donation information is available online at: sharedeer.org/meat-processors/

Hunters Sharing the Harvest partners with more than 110 licensed deer processors across 56 Pennsylvania counties. Ground venison is distributed through regional food banks, pantries and soup kitchens in partnership with Feeding Pennsylvania and Hunger-Free Pennsylvania.

Since its founding in 1991, HSH has provided more than 3.3 million pounds of venison, representing more than 13 million servings for Pennsylvanians experiencing hunger.

“High-quality protein remains one of the greatest needs among the families served by Pennsylvania’s food banks,” said Julie Bancroft, CEO of Feeding Pennsylvania. “Hunters Sharing the Harvest provides a unique and valuable source of nutritious food that helps us meet that need while strengthening communities throughout the state.”

Nearly 60 volunteer county coordinators help support participating processors and promote the program in communities across Pennsylvania.

“While we’re celebrating another historic season, the need continues to grow,” Ferguson said. “Record donations also mean record processing costs. We invite businesses, foundations and individuals to join us in ensuring every hunter who wants to donate a deer has the opportunity to do so, and every family in need can benefit from this remarkable tradition of generosity.”

Businesses interested in becoming HSH sponsors may contact Ferguson at 866-474-2141 or randy@sharedeer.org. Individuals wishing to support the mission may donate online at www.ShareDeer.org/support-our-mission.