Peffer named head of OSU Department of Animal Sciences

COLUMBUS — Pasha A. Lyvers Peffer, a professor in the Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Department of Animal Sciences, has been named interim chair of that department. Her term begins Oct. 1 and will continue until a permanent chair is named.

Lyvers Peffer joined CFAES as an assistant professor in 2005, becoming an associate professor in 2011, and a professor in 2018. She previously served as undergraduate program leader and chair of Academic Affairs in the Department of Animal Sciences from 2014-17, as interim associate chair of Animal Sciences from 2016-17, and as acting assistant dean of CFAES Academic Affairs from 2017-18.

As a professor in animal sciences, Lyvers Peffer teaches fundamental animal biology to a diverse student demographic and includes traditional in-person and online delivery.

Her work in the scholarship of teaching and learning is focused on student outcomes as evidence of learning under different classroom and curricular models.

Lyvers Peffer earned her bachelor’s in animal sciences in 1997 from the University of Kentucky, her master’s in animal sciences in 2000 from Michigan State University, and her doctorate in nutritional sciences in 2004 from North Carolina State University.