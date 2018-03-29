Penn State College of Agriculture to hold open house

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Prospective students and their families can explore the 17 academic majors and 22 minors of Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences during a spring open house April 16, at the University Park campus.

Open house. During the open house, attendees will have the chance to learn more about the college and hear firsthand experiences from current students.

Time is also dedicated for students to speak with advisers from the wide variety of majors offered in the college so that they can better understand the academic requirements, potential career pathways and engaged learning opportunities that are available.

Afternoon tours will highlight research labs, food science facilities, livestock barns, the student farm, greenhouses and other locations connected to the College of Agricultural Sciences.

Register. To register or to learn more about majors and minors, visit agsci.psu.edu/spring-open-house or contact Debbie Heeman at dah54@psu.edu.