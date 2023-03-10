Pennsylvania adds farms to preservation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania added 3,047 acres on 32 farms in 21 counties to its list of farms protected from future residential or commercial development on Feb. 24. This includes five farms in western Pennsylvania.

The newly preserved farms are in Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Butler, Chester, Cumberland, Erie, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montour, Northampton, Somerset, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union and York counties.

Since 1988, Pennsylvania has protected 6,180 farms and 622,238 acres in 58 counties from future development, investing more than $1.6 billion. Pennsylvania leads the nation in preserved farmland.

By selling their land’s development rights, landowners ensure that their farms will remain farms and never be sold to developers. Farm families often sell their land at below market value, donate additional land or agree to conservation practices on their farms in order to leverage additional federal and state money to preserve more family farms. Pennsylvania partners with county and sometimes local governments and non-profits to purchase development rights, ensuring a strong future for farming and food security.

Western Pennsylvania farms preserved and dollars invested, by county:

Allegheny County — $313,230, Gregory and Kimberly Serakowski Farm, Plum Borough, a 36-acre crop and livestock farm;

Beaver County — Total investment – $225,754, The Farin Rae, Albert R., and Carol S. Weltner Farm, Hanover Township, a 54-acre dairy farm.

Butler County — $238,152, David, J. Kradel #2 Farm, Buffalo Township, a 65-acre crop and livestock farm.

Erie County — $127,564, James W. and Christa T. Kuhl Farm #1, Venango Township, a 71-acre crop farm.

Lawrence County — Total investment – $156,568, The Richard and Penny Kretzer Farm, Washington Township, a 115-acre crop and livestock farm.