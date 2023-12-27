Pennsylvania Farm Bureau members appointed to AFBF committees

WASHINGTON — Two Pennsylvania Farm Bureau members were appointed to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmers & Ranchers and Promotion & Education committees.

Paige Spory, of Somerset County, Pennsylvania was appointed to the YF&R Committee for the 2024-26 term beginning in March. Spory raises replacement dairy heifers, corn, soybeans, oats and hay.

Rebecca Harrop, of Mifflin County, Pennsylvania, was appointed to the P&E Committee for the 2024-26 term, starting in March. Harrop raises dairy cattle.

The YF&R Committee is made up of 16 positions representing all regions of the U.S. An individual or couple may hold each committee appointment. Committee members are responsible for program planning, including coordinating YF&R competitive events during AFBF’s convention each January and the award-winning Harvest for All program.

Ten individuals representing qualifying Farm Bureau Promotion & Education states make up the P&E Committee. Its mission is to develop and centralize resources that inspire and equip Farm Bureau to convey the significance of agriculture. National committee members are nominated by their respective state farm bureaus.