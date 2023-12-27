USDA wants public input on reporting for foreign landowners

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is requesting public input — due by Feb. 16 — on how foreign filers report agricultural land holdings in the United States.

USDA’s Farm Service Agency is proposing to update the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act Report form so that reporting can include data on long-term lessees, data to assess the impacts of foreign investment on agricultural producers and rural communities and to gather geospatial information. These updates to the form will help FSA in the collection of data as it administers the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act of 1978 (AFIDA).

The public can submit input through the Federal eRulemaking portal, docket FSA-2023-0017. All comments will be posted without change and will be publicly available on www.regulations.gov. For more information contact Mary Estep at 202-720-3217 or mary.estep@usda.gov.

The input collected from the public will assist in creating an electronic submission system for foreign filers and improve accuracy in data reporting.