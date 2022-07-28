Pennsylvania FFA Foundation Board fills leadership roles

EAST BERLIN, Pa. — New leadership roles have recently been filled on the Pennsylvania FFA Foundation Board. Katie McLaughlin was elected to serve as the Pennsylvania FFA Foundation president effective for the year 2022-2023. Zachary Gihorski and Greyson Smith came on board as two new trustees.

McLaughin brings her experience and knowledge of the FFA to the table, as she once served as the 2014-2015 Pennsylvania FFA state president. She previously held the fundraising committee chair position through the Pennsylvania FFA Foundation. She presently works at the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture as the deputy communications director.

Gihorski is a Delaware Valley graduate who currently works as the associate director of public policy for the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture.

Smith obtained his degree in animal science from The Pennsylvania State University. He is employed by Land O’Lakes as a dairy field representative.