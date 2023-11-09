Pennsylvania grant will support job creation in Appalachia

HERMITAGE, Pa. — The LindenPointe Development Corp. announced its Pennsylvania Cybersecurity Center has been chosen as one of 64 federal grant recipients awarded by the Appalachian Regional Commission through its POWER Initiative. The PCC is one of 19 Pennsylvania projects selected as part of a nearly $54 million package to support entrepreneurship, job creation, infrastructure development and more in the Appalachian region. This is the largest single POWER funding package to date since the initiative launched in 2015.

The $1.15 million in ARC grant funding will be used to support and expand the PCC program throughout northwestern Pennsylvania. In partnership with Penn State University, the PCC offers cybersecurity training for high school, college and adult learners across the region. With this grant, the center plans to build upon its pilot program, which featured seven area high schools and four universities, and expand to seven additional counties in the Appalachian region of Pennsylvania.

PCC is part of the LindenPointe Development Corp., a non-profit created in 2011 that is dedicated to providing business incubation services, workforce training and regional economic development for northwest Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.