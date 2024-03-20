Pennsylvania seeks proposals for high-priority specialty crop grant funds

Harrisburg, Pa. — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding is seeking proposals for $460,000 in 2024 Commonwealth Specialty Crop Block Grants to stimulate market growth or boost the competitive position for high-priority crops. Hardwoods, honey, brewing grains, hemp and flax are deemed top priorities for their potential to boost fast-growing ag sectors, feed Pennsylvania’s economy and increase environmental sustainability.

Funded in his 2023-24 budget with broad, bipartisan support, Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed funding these and other PA Farm Bill grants again in a 2024-25. Shapiro’s proposal also includes a $10 million agriculture innovation fund that will help farmers modernize their businesses.

Specialty crops eligible for Pennsylvania’s grant program and deemed high-priority include hardwoods, honey, hemp and flax for fiber and hops, barley, rye and wheat for brewing, distilling and malting.

Also targeted for priority funding are crops not eligible for funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, which the department administers for the federal government. The USDA program defines specialty crops as “fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops (including floriculture).”

A percentage of funds will be designated to projects serving urban and rural communities with at least 20% of their population living below the federal poverty line. Past projects funded under the program include researching environmental impacts of hemp; teaching brewing-crop techniques; pest and disease control strategies for hemp and hardwoods; a honey and pollen diagnostics lab; and promoting careers in sustainable forestry.

Eligible applicants must submit a proposal describing how their project will enhance competitiveness or benefit Pennsylvania’s growers, rather than an individual grower.

Find more information, including a proposal template and map of previous recipients at agriculture.pa.gov/pafarmbill, under Commonwealth Specialty Crop Block Program.

Proposals must be submitted through the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Electronic Single Application, and must be received by 5 p.m. on April 19.